POR: Portland General Electric Co
42.60 USD 0.30 (0.71%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von POR hat sich für heute um 0.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.72 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Portland General Electric Co-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
42.10 42.72
Jahresspanne
39.54 49.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 42.30
- Eröffnung
- 42.26
- Bid
- 42.60
- Ask
- 42.90
- Tief
- 42.10
- Hoch
- 42.72
- Volumen
- 1.285 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.71%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -4.10%
- Jahresänderung
- -10.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K