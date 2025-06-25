CotationsSections
POR: Portland General Electric Co

42.79 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de POR a changé de 0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.59 et à un maximum de 42.92.

Suivez la dynamique Portland General Electric Co. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
42.59 42.92
Range Annuel
39.54 49.85
Clôture Précédente
42.60
Ouverture
42.80
Bid
42.79
Ask
43.09
Plus Bas
42.59
Plus Haut
42.92
Volume
1.532 K
Changement quotidien
0.45%
Changement Mensuel
0.35%
Changement à 6 Mois
-3.67%
Changement Annuel
-10.57%
20 septembre, samedi