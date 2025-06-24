通貨 / POR
POR: Portland General Electric Co
42.60 USD 0.30 (0.71%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PORの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.10の安値と42.72の高値で取引されました。
Portland General Electric Coダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
POR News
1日のレンジ
42.10 42.72
1年のレンジ
39.54 49.85
- 以前の終値
- 42.30
- 始値
- 42.26
- 買値
- 42.60
- 買値
- 42.90
- 安値
- 42.10
- 高値
- 42.72
- 出来高
- 1.285 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.10%
- 1年の変化
- -10.97%
