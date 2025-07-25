Moedas / PNFP
PNFP: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc
97.41 USD 0.48 (0.50%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PNFP para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 96.91 e o mais alto foi 97.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PNFP Notícias
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Regional-bank stocks are hot, and this PNC purchase suggests the rally can continue
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- Synovus Financial: Series E Preferred Is Locked Into 7.8% Yield Until 2029 (NYSE:SNV)
- First Bancorp stock price target raised to $62 from $53 at KBW
- Pinnacle Financial, Synovus name leadership team to steer combined bank
- What Makes Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) a New Buy Stock
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- Pinnacle Financial Partners stock price target lowered to $95 by KBW
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Synovus Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Insider Activity Recap: Top Buys and Sells from Monday, August 4, 2025
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Pinnacle Financial director Burns buys $15,908 in shares
- Synovus CFO Gregory buys $97,800 in SNV stock
- Synovus Financial CEO Blair buys $199k in shares
- Synovus director Murphy buys $48,800 in company stock
- Pinnacle Financial Partners outlook revised to negative by Fitch
- Stephens lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners stock price target on merger
- Down 16.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Pinnacle Financial (PNFP)
- Raymond James downgrades Synovus Financial stock rating to Market Perform
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Pinnacle shares tumble as $8.6 billion deal for Synovus raises fears of stricter oversight
Faixa diária
96.91 97.70
Faixa anual
81.57 131.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 96.93
- Open
- 97.60
- Bid
- 97.41
- Ask
- 97.71
- Low
- 96.91
- High
- 97.70
- Volume
- 118
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.93%
- Mudança anual
- 1.30%
