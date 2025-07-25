CotizacionesSecciones
PNFP: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

96.93 USD 2.28 (2.41%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PNFP de hoy ha cambiado un 2.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 94.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 99.03.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
94.79 99.03
Rango anual
81.57 131.91
Cierres anteriores
94.65
Open
94.79
Bid
96.93
Ask
97.23
Low
94.79
High
99.03
Volumen
4.412 K
Cambio diario
2.41%
Cambio mensual
1.22%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.38%
Cambio anual
0.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B