PNFP: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc
96.93 USD 2.28 (2.41%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PNFP de hoy ha cambiado un 2.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 94.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 99.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
94.79 99.03
Rango anual
81.57 131.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 94.65
- Open
- 94.79
- Bid
- 96.93
- Ask
- 97.23
- Low
- 94.79
- High
- 99.03
- Volumen
- 4.412 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.38%
- Cambio anual
- 0.80%
