QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PNFP
Tornare a Azioni

PNFP: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

96.02 USD 1.66 (1.70%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNFP ha avuto una variazione del -1.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.62 e ad un massimo di 97.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PNFP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.62 97.99
Intervallo Annuale
81.57 131.91
Chiusura Precedente
97.68
Apertura
97.86
Bid
96.02
Ask
96.32
Minimo
95.62
Massimo
97.99
Volume
2.300 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.70%
Variazione Mensile
0.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.24%
Variazione Annuale
-0.15%
20 settembre, sabato