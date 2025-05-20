Moedas / PMNT
PMNT: Perfect Moment Ltd
0.48 USD 0.02 (4.00%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PMNT para hoje mudou para -4.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.48 e o mais alto foi 0.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Perfect Moment Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
0.48 0.51
Faixa anual
0.22 1.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.50
- Open
- 0.49
- Bid
- 0.48
- Ask
- 0.78
- Low
- 0.48
- High
- 0.51
- Volume
- 204
- Mudança diária
- -4.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -58.62%
- Mudança anual
- -56.36%
