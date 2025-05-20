Valute / PMNT
PMNT: Perfect Moment Ltd
0.49 USD 0.01 (2.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PMNT ha avuto una variazione del 2.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.48 e ad un massimo di 0.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Perfect Moment Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PMNT News
- Perfect Moment receives $5.1 million in loans from chairman, issues shares as consideration
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- PMNT Earnings: Perfect Moment Stock Rockets 100% on Strong Revenue Growth - TipRanks.com
- Perfect Moment issues additional shares through partial over-allotment option
- Perfect Moment Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering
- Perfect Moment announces public offering of common stock
- Perfect Moment Reports Preliminary Fiscal Q4 and Full Year Results
- Beyond The Slopes: Perfect Moment’s Bold Expansion Moves In Global Luxury
- adam z. epstein joins perfect moment ltd. board of directors
- Perfect Moment May Be The Trending Skiwear Brand To Watch
- From The Slopes To The Streets: Perfect Moment And BWT Alpine Formula One Team Partner To Launch New Collection
- Perfect Moment Bolsters Leadership With Top Execs From Rival Canada Goose: What Could The Future Hold?
- PMNT stock touches 52-week low at $0.66 amid sharp annual decline
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.48 0.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.22 1.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.48
- Apertura
- 0.50
- Bid
- 0.49
- Ask
- 0.79
- Minimo
- 0.48
- Massimo
- 0.50
- Volume
- 96
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -57.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -55.45%
21 settembre, domenica