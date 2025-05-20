通貨 / PMNT
PMNT: Perfect Moment Ltd
0.48 USD 0.02 (4.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PMNTの今日の為替レートは、-4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.48の安値と0.51の高値で取引されました。
Perfect Moment Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PMNT News
- Perfect Moment receives $5.1 million in loans from chairman, issues shares as consideration
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- PMNT Earnings: Perfect Moment Stock Rockets 100% on Strong Revenue Growth - TipRanks.com
- Perfect Moment issues additional shares through partial over-allotment option
- Perfect Moment Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering
- Perfect Moment announces public offering of common stock
- Perfect Moment Reports Preliminary Fiscal Q4 and Full Year Results
- Beyond The Slopes: Perfect Moment’s Bold Expansion Moves In Global Luxury
- adam z. epstein joins perfect moment ltd. board of directors
- Perfect Moment May Be The Trending Skiwear Brand To Watch
- From The Slopes To The Streets: Perfect Moment And BWT Alpine Formula One Team Partner To Launch New Collection
- Perfect Moment Bolsters Leadership With Top Execs From Rival Canada Goose: What Could The Future Hold?
- PMNT stock touches 52-week low at $0.66 amid sharp annual decline
1日のレンジ
0.48 0.51
1年のレンジ
0.22 1.60
- 以前の終値
- 0.50
- 始値
- 0.49
- 買値
- 0.48
- 買値
- 0.78
- 安値
- 0.48
- 高値
- 0.51
- 出来高
- 204
- 1日の変化
- -4.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -58.62%
- 1年の変化
- -56.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K