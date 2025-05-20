货币 / PMNT
PMNT: Perfect Moment Ltd
0.50 USD 0.01 (1.96%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PMNT汇率已更改-1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点0.49和高点0.52进行交易。
关注Perfect Moment Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PMNT新闻
日范围
0.49 0.52
年范围
0.22 1.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.51
- 开盘价
- 0.51
- 卖价
- 0.50
- 买价
- 0.80
- 最低价
- 0.49
- 最高价
- 0.52
- 交易量
- 144
- 日变化
- -1.96%
- 月变化
- 4.17%
- 6个月变化
- -56.90%
- 年变化
- -54.55%
