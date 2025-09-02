Moedas / PM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PM: Philip Morris International Inc
166.29 USD 3.28 (2.01%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PM para hoje mudou para 2.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 163.34 e o mais alto foi 167.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Philip Morris International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PM Notícias
- Altria Stock Trading at a Discount: What's the Next Best Move?
- Here's Why Philip Morris (PM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Altria Returns $4 Billion to Shareholders in First Half of 2025
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Philip Morris: Smoking Hot Upward Trend Should Continue (NYSE:PM)
- Hain Celestial Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect From HAIN Stock?
- Mo's Smoke-Free Vision vs. Cigarette Declines: Is Transition on Track?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Amazon.com, Philip Morris International, Preformed Line Products and Security Federal
- FDA To Expedite Nicotine Pouch Reviews In Pilot Program Under Trump Pressure: Report - Altria Group (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
- FDA to fast-track review of nicotine pouches from big tobacco firms - Reuters
- Exclusive-US FDA to fast-track nicotine pouch reviews amid White House pressure
- Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Amazon.com & Philip Morris
- Alphabet To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV)
- Philip Morris stock price target lowered to $166 at UBS on ZYN forecast
- 3 Growth Stocks on Track to Reach a $300 Billion Valuation by 2026
- My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- These Were the Market's 5 Biggest Giants of 1985 -- Here's Who Holds the Crown Now
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Philip Morris at Barclays Conference: Smoke-Free Focus and Strategic Growth
- Can on! Help Altria Capture More of the Booming Pouch Market?
- British American Tobacco stock rating downgraded by RBC on New Categories concerns
- BAT downgraded by RBC Capital Markets as profit outlook for vapour, heated tobacco
Faixa diária
163.34 167.08
Faixa anual
116.12 186.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 163.01
- Open
- 163.52
- Bid
- 166.29
- Ask
- 166.59
- Low
- 163.34
- High
- 167.08
- Volume
- 9.262 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.01%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.80%
- Mudança anual
- 36.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh