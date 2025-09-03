QuotazioniSezioni
PM: Philip Morris International Inc

162.97 USD 1.22 (0.75%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PM ha avuto una variazione del 0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.33 e ad un massimo di 163.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Philip Morris International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
161.33 163.79
Intervallo Annuale
116.12 186.69
Chiusura Precedente
161.75
Apertura
162.55
Bid
162.97
Ask
163.27
Minimo
161.33
Massimo
163.79
Volume
11.770 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.75%
Variazione Mensile
-2.08%
Variazione Semestrale
2.70%
Variazione Annuale
34.04%
20 settembre, sabato