PM: Philip Morris International Inc
162.97 USD 1.22 (0.75%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PM ha avuto una variazione del 0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.33 e ad un massimo di 163.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Philip Morris International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
161.33 163.79
Intervallo Annuale
116.12 186.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 161.75
- Apertura
- 162.55
- Bid
- 162.97
- Ask
- 163.27
- Minimo
- 161.33
- Massimo
- 163.79
- Volume
- 11.770 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.04%
20 settembre, sabato