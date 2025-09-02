通貨 / PM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PM: Philip Morris International Inc
161.75 USD 4.54 (2.73%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PMの今日の為替レートは、-2.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり161.12の安値と164.69の高値で取引されました。
Philip Morris International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PM News
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Altria Stock Trading at a Discount: What's the Next Best Move?
- Here's Why Philip Morris (PM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Altria Returns $4 Billion to Shareholders in First Half of 2025
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Philip Morris: Smoking Hot Upward Trend Should Continue (NYSE:PM)
- Hain Celestial Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect From HAIN Stock?
- Mo's Smoke-Free Vision vs. Cigarette Declines: Is Transition on Track?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Amazon.com, Philip Morris International, Preformed Line Products and Security Federal
- FDA To Expedite Nicotine Pouch Reviews In Pilot Program Under Trump Pressure: Report - Altria Group (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
- FDA to fast-track review of nicotine pouches from big tobacco firms - Reuters
- Exclusive-US FDA to fast-track nicotine pouch reviews amid White House pressure
- Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Amazon.com & Philip Morris
- Alphabet To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV)
- Philip Morris stock price target lowered to $166 at UBS on ZYN forecast
- 3 Growth Stocks on Track to Reach a $300 Billion Valuation by 2026
- My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- These Were the Market's 5 Biggest Giants of 1985 -- Here's Who Holds the Crown Now
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Philip Morris at Barclays Conference: Smoke-Free Focus and Strategic Growth
- Can on! Help Altria Capture More of the Booming Pouch Market?
- British American Tobacco stock rating downgraded by RBC on New Categories concerns
1日のレンジ
161.12 164.69
1年のレンジ
116.12 186.69
- 以前の終値
- 166.29
- 始値
- 164.55
- 買値
- 161.75
- 買値
- 162.05
- 安値
- 161.12
- 高値
- 164.69
- 出来高
- 12.001 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.93%
- 1年の変化
- 33.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K