クォートセクション
通貨 / PM
株に戻る

PM: Philip Morris International Inc

161.75 USD 4.54 (2.73%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PMの今日の為替レートは、-2.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり161.12の安値と164.69の高値で取引されました。

Philip Morris International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PM News

1日のレンジ
161.12 164.69
1年のレンジ
116.12 186.69
以前の終値
166.29
始値
164.55
買値
161.75
買値
162.05
安値
161.12
高値
164.69
出来高
12.001 K
1日の変化
-2.73%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.82%
6ヶ月の変化
1.93%
1年の変化
33.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K