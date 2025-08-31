Currencies / PM
PM: Philip Morris International Inc
162.92 USD 1.27 (0.79%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PM exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 161.43 and at a high of 163.39.
Follow Philip Morris International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
161.43 163.39
Year Range
116.12 186.69
- Previous Close
- 161.65
- Open
- 162.02
- Bid
- 162.92
- Ask
- 163.22
- Low
- 161.43
- High
- 163.39
- Volume
- 3.932 K
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- -2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.67%
- Year Change
- 34.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%