Moedas / PLBY
PLBY: PLBY Group Inc
1.64 USD 0.04 (2.50%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PLBY para hoje mudou para 2.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.60 e o mais alto foi 1.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PLBY Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLBY Notícias
- Playboy secures big legal victory in China as it seeks to turn its fortunes around
- Earnings call transcript: Playboy Q2 2025 sees licensing revenue surge
- PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Playboy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V appoints WWC as new auditor after UHY dismissal
- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Academy Sports and Outdoors, Peloton Interactive and Playboy
- Playboy: Licensing Growth Is A Major Lifeline (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PLBY)
- Playboy completes corporate name change from PLBY Group
- PLBY Group Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- plby group announces retention agreements for top executives
- PLBY Group to join Russell Microcap Index
- Earnings call transcript: PLBY Group reports first positive EBITDA since 2023 in Q1 2025
- PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Plby Group earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
Faixa diária
1.60 1.66
Faixa anual
0.66 2.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.64
- Ask
- 1.94
- Low
- 1.60
- High
- 1.66
- Volume
- 241
- Mudança diária
- 2.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 50.46%
- Mudança anual
- 121.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh