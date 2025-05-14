通貨 / PLBY
PLBY: PLBY Group Inc
1.63 USD 0.03 (1.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLBYの今日の為替レートは、1.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.60の安値と1.66の高値で取引されました。
PLBY Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PLBY News
- Playboy secures big legal victory in China as it seeks to turn its fortunes around
- Earnings call transcript: Playboy Q2 2025 sees licensing revenue surge
- PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Playboy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V appoints WWC as new auditor after UHY dismissal
- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Academy Sports and Outdoors, Peloton Interactive and Playboy
- Playboy: Licensing Growth Is A Major Lifeline (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PLBY)
- Playboy completes corporate name change from PLBY Group
- PLBY Group Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- plby group announces retention agreements for top executives
- PLBY Group to join Russell Microcap Index
- Earnings call transcript: PLBY Group reports first positive EBITDA since 2023 in Q1 2025
- PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Plby Group earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
1日のレンジ
1.60 1.66
1年のレンジ
0.66 2.45
- 以前の終値
- 1.60
- 始値
- 1.61
- 買値
- 1.63
- 買値
- 1.93
- 安値
- 1.60
- 高値
- 1.66
- 出来高
- 321
- 1日の変化
- 1.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 49.54%
- 1年の変化
- 120.27%
