통화 / PLBY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PLBY: PLBY Group Inc
1.60 USD 0.03 (1.84%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLBY 환율이 오늘 -1.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.55이고 고가는 1.64이었습니다.
PLBY Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLBY News
- Playboy secures big legal victory in China as it seeks to turn its fortunes around
- Earnings call transcript: Playboy Q2 2025 sees licensing revenue surge
- PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Playboy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V appoints WWC as new auditor after UHY dismissal
- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Academy Sports and Outdoors, Peloton Interactive and Playboy
- Playboy: Licensing Growth Is A Major Lifeline (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PLBY)
- Playboy completes corporate name change from PLBY Group
- PLBY Group Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- plby group announces retention agreements for top executives
- PLBY Group to join Russell Microcap Index
- Earnings call transcript: PLBY Group reports first positive EBITDA since 2023 in Q1 2025
- PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Plby Group earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
일일 변동 비율
1.55 1.64
년간 변동
0.66 2.45
- 이전 종가
- 1.63
- 시가
- 1.63
- Bid
- 1.60
- Ask
- 1.90
- 저가
- 1.55
- 고가
- 1.64
- 볼륨
- 672
- 일일 변동
- -1.84%
- 월 변동
- -1.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 46.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 116.22%
20 9월, 토요일