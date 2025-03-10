Moedas / PHUN
PHUN: Phunware Inc
2.90 USD 0.15 (5.45%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PHUN para hoje mudou para 5.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.77 e o mais alto foi 2.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Phunware Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PHUN Notícias
- Phunware (PHUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Itron (ITRI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Phunware notifies Nasdaq of audit committee non-compliance after executive change
- PagerDuty (PD) Moves 6.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Phunware appoints new interim CEO and executive chairman
- Ascendiant Capital raises Phunware stock price target to $12.50
- Phunware Showcases Next-Gen Guest Experience Technology at HITEC 2025
- Wainwright maintains neutral on Phunware with $3 target
- Here’s how Tesla, ‘DJT’ and other Trump trades have fared since the inauguration
Faixa diária
2.77 2.96
Faixa anual
2.22 14.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.75
- Open
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.90
- Ask
- 3.20
- Low
- 2.77
- High
- 2.96
- Volume
- 482
- Mudança diária
- 5.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.36%
- Mudança anual
- -15.94%
