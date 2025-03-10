Currencies / PHUN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PHUN: Phunware Inc
2.77 USD 0.03 (1.09%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHUN exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.67 and at a high of 2.77.
Follow Phunware Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHUN News
- Phunware (PHUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Itron (ITRI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Phunware notifies Nasdaq of audit committee non-compliance after executive change
- PagerDuty (PD) Moves 6.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Phunware appoints new interim CEO and executive chairman
- Ascendiant Capital raises Phunware stock price target to $12.50
- Phunware Showcases Next-Gen Guest Experience Technology at HITEC 2025
- Wainwright maintains neutral on Phunware with $3 target
- Here’s how Tesla, ‘DJT’ and other Trump trades have fared since the inauguration
Daily Range
2.67 2.77
Year Range
2.22 14.60
- Previous Close
- 2.74
- Open
- 2.74
- Bid
- 2.77
- Ask
- 3.07
- Low
- 2.67
- High
- 2.77
- Volume
- 297
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 8.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.78%
- Year Change
- -19.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev