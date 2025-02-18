Moedas / PGZ
PGZ: Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
10.45 USD 0.03 (0.29%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PGZ para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.45 e o mais alto foi 10.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGZ Notícias
Faixa diária
10.45 10.50
Faixa anual
9.24 11.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.48
- Open
- 10.49
- Bid
- 10.45
- Ask
- 10.75
- Low
- 10.45
- High
- 10.50
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.85%
- Mudança anual
- -6.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh