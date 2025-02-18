报价部分
货币 / PGZ
PGZ: Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

10.45 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PGZ汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点10.43和高点10.49进行交易。

关注Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
10.43 10.49
年范围
9.24 11.25
前一天收盘价
10.45
开盘价
10.47
卖价
10.45
买价
10.75
最低价
10.43
最高价
10.49
交易量
59
日变化
0.00%
月变化
-0.38%
6个月变化
-0.85%
年变化
-6.95%
