货币 / PGZ
PGZ: Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
10.45 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PGZ汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点10.43和高点10.49进行交易。
关注Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGZ新闻
- Roger Davey加入Pan Global Resources董事会
- Roger Davey joins Pan Global Resources board of directors
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Trade War Redux
- VNQI: This International REIT ETF Provides Good Diversification For A Portfolio
- Principal Real Estate Income Fund declares monthly distributions
- PAN GLOBAL INTERCEPTS FURTHER HIGHER-GRADE GOLD AND COPPER MINERALIZATION AT CÃRMENES PROJECT, SPAIN
- Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Notification of Sources of Distribution
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- State Of REITs: The 'Dark Age' Is Over
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Tariff Turbulence
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- RLTY: A Lower-Risk Real Estate Fund, But At A High Price
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- REIT Earnings Halftime Report
日范围
10.43 10.49
年范围
9.24 11.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.45
- 开盘价
- 10.47
- 卖价
- 10.45
- 买价
- 10.75
- 最低价
- 10.43
- 最高价
- 10.49
- 交易量
- 59
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -0.38%
- 6个月变化
- -0.85%
- 年变化
- -6.95%
21 九月, 星期日