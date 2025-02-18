Divisas / PGZ
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PGZ: Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
10.48 USD 0.03 (0.29%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PGZ de hoy ha cambiado un 0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.48.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Principal Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGZ News
- Roger Davey se une al consejo directivo de Pan Global Resources
- Roger Davey se une al consejo de administración de Pan Global Resources
- Roger Davey joins Pan Global Resources board of directors
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Trade War Redux
- VNQI: This International REIT ETF Provides Good Diversification For A Portfolio
- Principal Real Estate Income Fund declares monthly distributions
- PAN GLOBAL INTERCEPTS FURTHER HIGHER-GRADE GOLD AND COPPER MINERALIZATION AT CÃRMENES PROJECT, SPAIN
- Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Notification of Sources of Distribution
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- State Of REITs: The 'Dark Age' Is Over
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Tariff Turbulence
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- RLTY: A Lower-Risk Real Estate Fund, But At A High Price
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- REIT Earnings Halftime Report
Rango diario
10.41 10.48
Rango anual
9.24 11.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.45
- Open
- 10.44
- Bid
- 10.48
- Ask
- 10.78
- Low
- 10.41
- High
- 10.48
- Volumen
- 49
- Cambio diario
- 0.29%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.57%
- Cambio anual
- -6.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B