PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation
57.13 USD 0.81 (1.40%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PDS para hoje mudou para -1.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.13 e o mais alto foi 58.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Precision Drilling Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
57.13 58.03
Faixa anual
36.27 67.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.94
- Open
- 58.03
- Bid
- 57.13
- Ask
- 57.43
- Low
- 57.13
- High
- 58.03
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- -1.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.50%
- Mudança anual
- -7.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh