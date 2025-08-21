Currencies / PDS
PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation
58.57 USD 0.76 (1.31%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PDS exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.01 and at a high of 59.36.
Follow Precision Drilling Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
58.01 59.36
Year Range
36.27 67.35
- Previous Close
- 57.81
- Open
- 58.25
- Bid
- 58.57
- Ask
- 58.87
- Low
- 58.01
- High
- 59.36
- Volume
- 172
- Daily Change
- 1.31%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.61%
- Year Change
- -4.84%
