货币 / PDS
PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation
58.58 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PDS汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点58.39和高点58.74进行交易。
关注Precision Drilling Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDS新闻
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Transocean, Helmerich & Payne and Precision Drilling
- What Makes These 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Worth Watching?
- Equinor Hits Dry Patch at Barents Sea's Deimos Exploration Well
- Phillips 66 Begins Phased Closure of LA Refinery in 2025
- ExxonMobil Flags Coal Comeback as Threat to Net-Zero Goals
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier, Green Dot, The Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- Baker Hughes Drives Next-Gen Technology in Louisiana LNG
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Chevron's Subsidiary Secures 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With China
- 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Deliver Outsized Returns
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Equinor Strikes New Oil and Gas Discovery Near Norway's Troll Field
- BP Awards Baker Hughes Major Service Role at Tangguh LNG Plant
- Shell Inches Closer to Securing Rahmat Gas Field Rights in Egypt
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Equinor Withdraws From Australian Offshore Wind Projects
- SLB OneSubsea Wins EPC Contract for Equinor's Fram Sor Project
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- ConocoPhillips Strikes 20-Year LNG Deal With Sempra's Port Arthur
- Shell Teams Up to Boost FPSO Safety Using AI and Data Analysis
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Does Precision Drilling (PDS) Have the Potential to Rally 32.9% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- BP's Indiana Refinery Restarts After Severe Flooding Disruption
日范围
58.39 58.74
年范围
36.27 67.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.57
- 开盘价
- 58.74
- 卖价
- 58.58
- 买价
- 58.88
- 最低价
- 58.39
- 最高价
- 58.74
- 交易量
- 21
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- 2.70%
- 6个月变化
- 26.63%
- 年变化
- -4.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值