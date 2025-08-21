クォートセクション
通貨 / PDS
株に戻る

PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation

58.06 USD 0.12 (0.21%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PDSの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.13の安値と58.22の高値で取引されました。

Precision Drilling Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
57.13 58.22
1年のレンジ
36.27 67.35
以前の終値
57.94
始値
58.00
買値
58.06
買値
58.36
安値
57.13
高値
58.22
出来高
106
1日の変化
0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
1.79%
6ヶ月の変化
25.51%
1年の変化
-5.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K