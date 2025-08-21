通貨 / PDS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation
58.06 USD 0.12 (0.21%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PDSの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.13の安値と58.22の高値で取引されました。
Precision Drilling Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDS News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Transocean, Helmerich & Payne and Precision Drilling
- What Makes These 3 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Worth Watching?
- Equinor Hits Dry Patch at Barents Sea's Deimos Exploration Well
- Phillips 66 Begins Phased Closure of LA Refinery in 2025
- ExxonMobil Flags Coal Comeback as Threat to Net-Zero Goals
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier, Green Dot, The Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- Baker Hughes Drives Next-Gen Technology in Louisiana LNG
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Chevron's Subsidiary Secures 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With China
- 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Deliver Outsized Returns
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Equinor Strikes New Oil and Gas Discovery Near Norway's Troll Field
- BP Awards Baker Hughes Major Service Role at Tangguh LNG Plant
- Shell Inches Closer to Securing Rahmat Gas Field Rights in Egypt
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Equinor Withdraws From Australian Offshore Wind Projects
- SLB OneSubsea Wins EPC Contract for Equinor's Fram Sor Project
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- ConocoPhillips Strikes 20-Year LNG Deal With Sempra's Port Arthur
- Shell Teams Up to Boost FPSO Safety Using AI and Data Analysis
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Does Precision Drilling (PDS) Have the Potential to Rally 32.9% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- BP's Indiana Refinery Restarts After Severe Flooding Disruption
1日のレンジ
57.13 58.22
1年のレンジ
36.27 67.35
- 以前の終値
- 57.94
- 始値
- 58.00
- 買値
- 58.06
- 買値
- 58.36
- 安値
- 57.13
- 高値
- 58.22
- 出来高
- 106
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.51%
- 1年の変化
- -5.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K