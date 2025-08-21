Valute / PDS
PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation
57.01 USD 1.05 (1.81%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PDS ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.64 e ad un massimo di 57.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Precision Drilling Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PDS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.64 57.74
Intervallo Annuale
36.27 67.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.06
- Apertura
- 57.74
- Bid
- 57.01
- Ask
- 57.31
- Minimo
- 56.64
- Massimo
- 57.74
- Volume
- 184
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.38%
20 settembre, sabato