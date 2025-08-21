QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PDS
Tornare a Azioni

PDS: Precision Drilling Corporation

57.01 USD 1.05 (1.81%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PDS ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.64 e ad un massimo di 57.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Precision Drilling Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.64 57.74
Intervallo Annuale
36.27 67.35
Chiusura Precedente
58.06
Apertura
57.74
Bid
57.01
Ask
57.31
Minimo
56.64
Massimo
57.74
Volume
184
Variazione giornaliera
-1.81%
Variazione Mensile
-0.05%
Variazione Semestrale
23.24%
Variazione Annuale
-7.38%
20 settembre, sabato