PDM: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A
8.77 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PDM para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.72 e o mais alto foi 8.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PDM Notícias
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month - Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- PDM Secures Over 500K Square Feet of Leases in Third Quarter to Date
- Easterly Government (DEA): 8% Yield And Tailwinds From Lower Rates Could Generate Alpha
- Piedmont Realty Trust (PDM) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Stock?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Right Now?
- Piedmont Realty Trust Q2: The Investment Thesis Is Playing Out Nicely (NYSE:PDM)
- Piedmont Realty Trust (PDM) Q2 FFO Top Estimates
- Piedmont Office earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust evolves into Piedmont Realty Trust
- A Slow Slowdown
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust: Improved 2025 Leasing Guidance Reinforces My Strong Buy(PDM)
- Piedmont REIT Signs over 500,000 SF of Leases Second Quarter-to-Date and Raises Full Year Leasing Guidance from 1.4 - 1.6 million SF to 1.8 - 2.0 million SF
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- Truist cuts Piedmont Office stock target to $9, maintains Buy
- Undercovered Dozen: Gevo, Eledon, Dorian, Iridium +
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Pfizer Shares Gain After Q1 Earnings - Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)
- Buried Treasures: 4 Dramatically Undervalued REITs
Faixa diária
8.72 8.89
Faixa anual
5.46 11.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.75
- Open
- 8.72
- Bid
- 8.77
- Ask
- 9.07
- Low
- 8.72
- High
- 8.89
- Volume
- 115
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.63%
- Mudança anual
- -12.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh