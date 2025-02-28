QuotazioniSezioni
PDM: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A

8.99 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PDM ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.86 e ad un massimo di 9.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.86 9.04
Intervallo Annuale
5.46 11.12
Chiusura Precedente
8.98
Apertura
9.04
Bid
8.99
Ask
9.29
Minimo
8.86
Massimo
9.04
Volume
1.413 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.11%
Variazione Mensile
7.79%
Variazione Semestrale
23.66%
Variazione Annuale
-10.46%
20 settembre, sabato