시세섹션
통화 / PDM
주식로 돌아가기

PDM: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A

8.99 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PDM 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.86이고 고가는 9.04이었습니다.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDM News

일일 변동 비율
8.86 9.04
년간 변동
5.46 11.12
이전 종가
8.98
시가
9.04
Bid
8.99
Ask
9.29
저가
8.86
고가
9.04
볼륨
1.413 K
일일 변동
0.11%
월 변동
7.79%
6개월 변동
23.66%
년간 변동율
-10.46%
20 9월, 토요일