Moedas / O
O: Realty Income Corporation
59.72 USD 0.27 (0.45%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do O para hoje mudou para -0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.70 e o mais alto foi 60.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Realty Income Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
O Notícias
Faixa diária
59.70 60.49
Faixa anual
50.71 64.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.99
- Open
- 60.19
- Bid
- 59.72
- Ask
- 60.02
- Low
- 59.70
- High
- 60.49
- Volume
- 7.142 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.13%
- Mudança anual
- -5.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh