O: Realty Income Corporation

59.16 USD 0.06 (0.10%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio O ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.95 e ad un massimo di 59.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Realty Income Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

O News

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.95 59.69
Intervallo Annuale
50.71 64.88
Chiusura Precedente
59.10
Apertura
59.07
Bid
59.16
Ask
59.46
Minimo
58.95
Massimo
59.69
Volume
7.105 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.10%
Variazione Mensile
1.95%
Variazione Semestrale
2.16%
Variazione Annuale
-6.63%
20 settembre, sabato