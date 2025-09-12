Valute / O
O: Realty Income Corporation
59.16 USD 0.06 (0.10%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio O ha avuto una variazione del 0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.95 e ad un massimo di 59.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Realty Income Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.95 59.69
Intervallo Annuale
50.71 64.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.10
- Apertura
- 59.07
- Bid
- 59.16
- Ask
- 59.46
- Minimo
- 58.95
- Massimo
- 59.69
- Volume
- 7.105 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.63%
20 settembre, sabato