O: Realty Income Corporation

59.10 USD 0.62 (1.04%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Oの今日の為替レートは、-1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.95の安値と59.76の高値で取引されました。

Realty Income Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
58.95 59.76
1年のレンジ
50.71 64.88
以前の終値
59.72
始値
59.34
買値
59.10
買値
59.40
安値
58.95
高値
59.76
出来高
7.630 K
1日の変化
-1.04%
1ヶ月の変化
1.84%
6ヶ月の変化
2.05%
1年の変化
-6.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K