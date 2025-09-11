通貨 / O
O: Realty Income Corporation
59.10 USD 0.62 (1.04%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Oの今日の為替レートは、-1.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.95の安値と59.76の高値で取引されました。
Realty Income Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
O News
1日のレンジ
58.95 59.76
1年のレンジ
50.71 64.88
- 以前の終値
- 59.72
- 始値
- 59.34
- 買値
- 59.10
- 買値
- 59.40
- 安値
- 58.95
- 高値
- 59.76
- 出来高
- 7.630 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.05%
- 1年の変化
- -6.72%
