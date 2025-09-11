Currencies / O
O: Realty Income Corporation
60.14 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
O exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.79 and at a high of 60.55.
Follow Realty Income Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
59.79 60.55
Year Range
50.71 64.88
- Previous Close
- 60.23
- Open
- 60.13
- Bid
- 60.14
- Ask
- 60.44
- Low
- 59.79
- High
- 60.55
- Volume
- 4.496 K
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.85%
- Year Change
- -5.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%