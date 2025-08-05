Moedas / NWN
NWN: Northwest Natural Holding Company
42.10 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NWN para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.65 e o mais alto foi 42.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Northwest Natural Holding Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
41.65 42.11
Faixa anual
38.03 44.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.07
- Open
- 41.94
- Bid
- 42.10
- Ask
- 42.40
- Low
- 41.65
- High
- 42.11
- Volume
- 130
- Mudança diária
- 0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.45%
- Mudança anual
- 3.39%
