통화 / NWN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NWN: Northwest Natural Holding Company
42.51 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NWN 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.29이고 고가는 42.62이었습니다.
Northwest Natural Holding Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWN News
- Should Value Investors Buy Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock?
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- NW Natural Holdings, 최고인사책임자로 Kyra Patterson 임명
- NW Natural Holdings appoints Kyra Patterson as chief people officer
- Reasons to Include New Jersey Resources Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Investments and Increasing Customer Base Drive MDU Resources' Growth
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- Are Investors Undervaluing Northwest Natural (NWN) Right Now?
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ATO or NWN: Which Utility Stock Is Better Positioned for Investors?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- Is Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Here's Why You Should Include ONE Gas Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- Earnings call transcript: NWN Q2 2025 reveals earnings miss, stock dips
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Northwest Natural Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 42.5%, reaffirms full-year guidance
- Northwest Natural Gas earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
일일 변동 비율
42.29 42.62
년간 변동
38.03 44.38
- 이전 종가
- 42.42
- 시가
- 42.54
- Bid
- 42.51
- Ask
- 42.81
- 저가
- 42.29
- 고가
- 42.62
- 볼륨
- 114
- 일일 변동
- 0.21%
- 월 변동
- 2.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.49%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.40%
20 9월, 토요일