Currencies / NWN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NWN: Northwest Natural Holding Company
41.58 USD 0.29 (0.69%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWN exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.51 and at a high of 41.89.
Follow Northwest Natural Holding Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWN News
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- NW Natural Holdings appoints Kyra Patterson as chief people officer
- Reasons to Include New Jersey Resources Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Investments and Increasing Customer Base Drive MDU Resources' Growth
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- Are Investors Undervaluing Northwest Natural (NWN) Right Now?
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ATO or NWN: Which Utility Stock Is Better Positioned for Investors?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- Is Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Here's Why You Should Include ONE Gas Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- Earnings call transcript: NWN Q2 2025 reveals earnings miss, stock dips
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Northwest Natural Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 42.5%, reaffirms full-year guidance
- Northwest Natural Gas earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Buy as Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Entergy, Fortis, Northwest Natural and Ingredion
Daily Range
41.51 41.89
Year Range
38.03 44.38
- Previous Close
- 41.87
- Open
- 41.86
- Bid
- 41.58
- Ask
- 41.88
- Low
- 41.51
- High
- 41.89
- Volume
- 272
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.67%
- Year Change
- 2.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%