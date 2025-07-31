货币 / NWN
NWN: Northwest Natural Holding Company
42.03 USD 0.45 (1.08%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NWN汇率已更改1.08%。当日，交易品种以低点41.51和高点42.22进行交易。
关注Northwest Natural Holding Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWN新闻
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- 西北天然气控股公司任命凯拉·帕特森为首席人力官
- NW Natural Holdings appoints Kyra Patterson as chief people officer
- Reasons to Include New Jersey Resources Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- UGI Benefits From Renewable Investments & Expanding Customer Base
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility
- Undercovered Dozen: Kraken Robotics, VICI Properties, AeroVironment And More
- Investments and Increasing Customer Base Drive MDU Resources' Growth
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- Are Investors Undervaluing Northwest Natural (NWN) Right Now?
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ATO or NWN: Which Utility Stock Is Better Positioned for Investors?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Capital Investments & Customer Expansion Fuel Spire's Growth
- Is Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Here's Why You Should Include ONE Gas Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- Earnings call transcript: NWN Q2 2025 reveals earnings miss, stock dips
- Northwest Natural (NWN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Northwest Natural Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 42.5%, reaffirms full-year guidance
- Northwest Natural Gas earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Buy as Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady
日范围
41.51 42.22
年范围
38.03 44.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.58
- 开盘价
- 41.74
- 卖价
- 42.03
- 买价
- 42.33
- 最低价
- 41.51
- 最高价
- 42.22
- 交易量
- 214
- 日变化
- 1.08%
- 月变化
- 1.50%
- 6个月变化
- -1.62%
- 年变化
- 3.22%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值