NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc
55.88 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NWE para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 55.53 e o mais alto foi 55.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
55.53 55.88
Faixa anual
50.43 59.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.90
- Open
- 55.64
- Bid
- 55.88
- Ask
- 56.18
- Low
- 55.53
- High
- 55.88
- Volume
- 14
- Mudança diária
- -0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.04%
- Mudança anual
- -1.41%
