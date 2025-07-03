クォートセクション
NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc

56.44 USD 0.54 (0.97%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NWEの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.53の安値と56.73の高値で取引されました。

NorthWestern Energy Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
55.53 56.73
1年のレンジ
50.43 59.89
以前の終値
55.90
始値
55.64
買値
56.44
買値
56.74
安値
55.53
高値
56.73
出来高
855
1日の変化
0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.98%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.06%
1年の変化
-0.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K