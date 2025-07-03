通貨 / NWE
NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc
56.44 USD 0.54 (0.97%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NWEの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.53の安値と56.73の高値で取引されました。
NorthWestern Energy Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NWE News
- Black Hills Stock: Now An Even More Buyable Dividend King (NYSE:BKH)
- NWE vs. PNW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Black Hills stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- NorthWestern (NWE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Black Hills stock falls after all-stock merger with NorthWestern Energy
- Black Hills to buy utility firm NorthWestern Energy for $3.6 billion
- Reasons to Include National Grid Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Top US colleges sued in class action over ‘early decision’ admissions
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- NorthWestern Energy (NWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Earnings call transcript: NorthWestern’s Q2 2025 revenue surpasses estimates
- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NWE)
- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NorthWestern Energy Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines amid strategic growth initiatives
- NorthWestern earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- White House seeks fines from other universities after Columbia deal
- CMS Energy (CMS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- July's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 7.96%
- NorthWestern: A Dividend Safe Haven With Limited Upside (NASDAQ:NWE)
- Healthcare groups blast passing of Trump’s tax bill, warn it will harm millions
1日のレンジ
55.53 56.73
1年のレンジ
50.43 59.89
- 以前の終値
- 55.90
- 始値
- 55.64
- 買値
- 56.44
- 買値
- 56.74
- 安値
- 55.53
- 高値
- 56.73
- 出来高
- 855
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.06%
- 1年の変化
- -0.42%
