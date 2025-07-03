통화 / NWE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc
56.08 USD 0.36 (0.64%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NWE 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.89이고 고가는 56.74이었습니다.
NorthWestern Energy Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWE News
- Black Hills Stock: Now An Even More Buyable Dividend King (NYSE:BKH)
- NWE vs. PNW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Black Hills stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- NorthWestern (NWE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Black Hills stock falls after all-stock merger with NorthWestern Energy
- Black Hills to buy utility firm NorthWestern Energy for $3.6 billion
- Reasons to Include National Grid Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Top US colleges sued in class action over ‘early decision’ admissions
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- NorthWestern Energy (NWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Earnings call transcript: NorthWestern’s Q2 2025 revenue surpasses estimates
- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NWE)
- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NorthWestern Energy Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines amid strategic growth initiatives
- NorthWestern earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- White House seeks fines from other universities after Columbia deal
- CMS Energy (CMS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- July's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 7.96%
- NorthWestern: A Dividend Safe Haven With Limited Upside (NASDAQ:NWE)
- Healthcare groups blast passing of Trump’s tax bill, warn it will harm millions
일일 변동 비율
55.89 56.74
년간 변동
50.43 59.89
- 이전 종가
- 56.44
- 시가
- 56.74
- Bid
- 56.08
- Ask
- 56.38
- 저가
- 55.89
- 고가
- 56.74
- 볼륨
- 952
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- -1.61%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.69%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.06%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K