NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc
55.83 USD 0.80 (1.41%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWE exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.77 and at a high of 56.69.
Follow NorthWestern Energy Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
55.77 56.69
Year Range
50.43 59.89
- Previous Close
- 56.63
- Open
- 56.43
- Bid
- 55.83
- Ask
- 56.13
- Low
- 55.77
- High
- 56.69
- Volume
- 215
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- -2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.12%
- Year Change
- -1.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%