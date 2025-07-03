货币 / NWE
NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc
56.09 USD 0.55 (0.99%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NWE汇率已更改0.99%。当日，交易品种以低点55.72和高点56.21进行交易。
关注NorthWestern Energy Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NWE新闻
- Black Hills Stock: Now An Even More Buyable Dividend King (NYSE:BKH)
- NWE vs. PNW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Black Hills stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- NorthWestern (NWE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Black Hills stock falls after all-stock merger with NorthWestern Energy
- Black Hills to buy utility firm NorthWestern Energy for $3.6 billion
- Reasons to Include National Grid Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- NorthWestern Energy (NWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%
- Earnings call transcript: NorthWestern’s Q2 2025 revenue surpasses estimates
- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NWE)
- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NorthWestern Energy Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines amid strategic growth initiatives
- NorthWestern earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: NorthWestern (NWE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- July's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 7.96%
- NorthWestern: A Dividend Safe Haven With Limited Upside (NASDAQ:NWE)
日范围
55.72 56.21
年范围
50.43 59.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 55.54
- 开盘价
- 55.88
- 卖价
- 56.09
- 买价
- 56.39
- 最低价
- 55.72
- 最高价
- 56.21
- 交易量
- 220
- 日变化
- 0.99%
- 月变化
- -1.60%
- 6个月变化
- -2.67%
- 年变化
- -1.04%
