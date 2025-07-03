QuotazioniSezioni
NWE
NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc

56.08 USD 0.36 (0.64%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NWE ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.89 e ad un massimo di 56.74.

Segui le dinamiche di NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.89 56.74
Intervallo Annuale
50.43 59.89
Chiusura Precedente
56.44
Apertura
56.74
Bid
56.08
Ask
56.38
Minimo
55.89
Massimo
56.74
Volume
952
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
-1.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.69%
Variazione Annuale
-1.06%
