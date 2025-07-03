Valute / NWE
NWE: NorthWestern Energy Group Inc
56.08 USD 0.36 (0.64%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NWE ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.89 e ad un massimo di 56.74.
Segui le dinamiche di NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NWE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.89 56.74
Intervallo Annuale
50.43 59.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.44
- Apertura
- 56.74
- Bid
- 56.08
- Ask
- 56.38
- Minimo
- 55.89
- Massimo
- 56.74
- Volume
- 952
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.06%
20 settembre, sabato