NU: Nu Holdings Ltd Class A
15.99 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NU para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.88 e o mais alto foi 16.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nu Holdings Ltd Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NU Notícias
Faixa diária
15.88 16.13
Faixa anual
9.01 16.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.98
- Open
- 16.00
- Bid
- 15.99
- Ask
- 16.29
- Low
- 15.88
- High
- 16.13
- Volume
- 22.060 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 54.79%
- Mudança anual
- 16.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh