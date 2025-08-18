货币 / NU
NU: Nu Holdings Ltd Class A
15.98 USD 0.10 (0.63%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NU汇率已更改0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点15.82和高点16.05进行交易。
关注Nu Holdings Ltd Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NU新闻
- Nu Holdings Successfully Converts Scale Into Profitable Growth
- Is Trending Stock Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) a Buy Now?
- BAP vs. NU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why's Everyone Talking About Nu Holdings Stock?
- 3 No-Brainer Fintech Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
- Where Will Nu Holdings Stock Be in 5 Years?
- NU Stock Skyrockets 30% in a Month: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
- Better Fintech Stock: SoFi Technologies vs. Nu Holdings
- Why Nu Stock Gained 21% in August
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Should You Buy Nu Holdings While It's Below $15?
- Nu Holdings: Strong Growth, Profitable, Cheap P/E (NYSE:NU)
- From Startup To Superbank: Why Nu Holdings Still Has Room To Run (NYSE:NU)
- MercadoLibre Expands Lending: Will Rising Risk Weigh on Profits?
- Nu Holdings stock price target raised to $16 from $14 at BofA Securities
- Where Will Nu Holdings Stock Be in 1 Year?
- 3 Brilliant Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Rothschild Redburn reiterates Buy rating on Nu Holdings stock at $18
- 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Nu Holdings Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell?
- Nu Holdings Is Still Early In Its Growth Trajectory (NYSE:NU)
- Nu Holdings CEO Velez sells 33 million shares of the company
日范围
15.82 16.05
年范围
9.01 16.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.88
- 开盘价
- 15.94
- 卖价
- 15.98
- 买价
- 16.28
- 最低价
- 15.82
- 最高价
- 16.05
- 交易量
- 27.915 K
- 日变化
- 0.63%
- 月变化
- 9.08%
- 6个月变化
- 54.70%
- 年变化
- 16.64%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B