NU: Nu Holdings Ltd Class A
15.98 USD 0.10 (0.63%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NU de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nu Holdings Ltd Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NU News
Rango diario
15.82 16.05
Rango anual
9.01 16.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.88
- Open
- 15.94
- Bid
- 15.98
- Ask
- 16.28
- Low
- 15.82
- High
- 16.05
- Volumen
- 27.915 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 54.70%
- Cambio anual
- 16.64%
