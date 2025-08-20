통화 / NU
NU: Nu Holdings Ltd Class A
16.17 USD 0.18 (1.13%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NU 환율이 오늘 1.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.02이고 고가는 16.34이었습니다.
Nu Holdings Ltd Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
16.02 16.34
년간 변동
9.01 16.34
- 이전 종가
- 15.99
- 시가
- 16.06
- Bid
- 16.17
- Ask
- 16.47
- 저가
- 16.02
- 고가
- 16.34
- 볼륨
- 23.751 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.13%
- 월 변동
- 10.38%
- 6개월 변동
- 56.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.03%
20 9월, 토요일