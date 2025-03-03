Moedas / NMRA
NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc
1.50 USD 0.05 (3.45%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NMRA para hoje mudou para 3.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.43 e o mais alto foi 1.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Neumora Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.43 1.55
Faixa anual
0.61 17.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.45
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.50
- Ask
- 1.80
- Low
- 1.43
- High
- 1.55
- Volume
- 522
- Mudança diária
- 3.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 50.00%
- Mudança anual
- -88.93%
