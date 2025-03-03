통화 / NMRA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc
1.76 USD 0.19 (12.10%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NMRA 환율이 오늘 12.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.57이고 고가는 1.76이었습니다.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMRA News
- JP모건, 뉴모라 등급 하향 조정, 추가 부정적 임상시험 결과 위험 지적
- JPM downgrades Neumora, cites risk of more negative trial news
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock at $2.00
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neumora (NMRA) Q2 Loss Improves 10%
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Neumora Therapeutics soars 68% following InvestingPro’s June Fair Value signal
- Mizuho raises Neumora Therapeutics stock price target on new drug candidate
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock
- Neumora begins phase 1 trial of schizophrenia drug NMRA-861
- NMRA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
- ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- Johnson & Johnson Stops Late-Stage Depression Study Over 'Insufficient Efficacy' - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- Neumora Therapeutics shares fall as company adjusts depression drug trials
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.57 1.76
년간 변동
0.61 17.19
- 이전 종가
- 1.57
- 시가
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.76
- Ask
- 2.06
- 저가
- 1.57
- 고가
- 1.76
- 볼륨
- 929
- 일일 변동
- 12.10%
- 월 변동
- 1.15%
- 6개월 변동
- 76.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -87.01%
20 9월, 토요일